Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

IONS opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 439.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

