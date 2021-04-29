Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Isabella Bank Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Isabella Bank in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

