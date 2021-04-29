Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Etsy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

ETSY stock opened at $211.35 on Wednesday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1,328.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,897,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Etsy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

