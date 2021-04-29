Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $890.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $569,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,278 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

