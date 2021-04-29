Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bally’s Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BALY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -138.95 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

