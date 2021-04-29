Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

NYSE:MA opened at $395.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.03 and a 200-day moving average of $345.25. The company has a market capitalization of $393.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

