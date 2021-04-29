Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $181.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,889 shares of company stock valued at $88,004,092 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.