Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of AUB opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.