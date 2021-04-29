Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $171.88 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

