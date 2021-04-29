Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

FBC stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.