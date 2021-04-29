Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Shares of LUV opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

