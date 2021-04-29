QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $196,338.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00835847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00098905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001624 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.