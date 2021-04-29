Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,496 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $34,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,096,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.84. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.62 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

