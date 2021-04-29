Quark (QRK) Market Cap Reaches $2.11 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $371.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

