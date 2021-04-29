R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
NYSE:RRD opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.
About R. R. Donnelley & Sons
