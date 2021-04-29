R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

NYSE:RRD opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.