Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,739,000 after purchasing an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $154.43 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

