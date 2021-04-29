Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,235 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on YELP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of YELP opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.