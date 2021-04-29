Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 3,582 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

