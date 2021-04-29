Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.16

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $18.65. Rand Capital shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 437 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $48.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 132.02, a current ratio of 132.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 85.66%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

