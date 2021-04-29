Raymond James Analysts Give MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) a C$26.50 Price Target

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a C$26.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.66.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 143,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 105.90 and a quick ratio of 105.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.74. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$15.11 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -222.27.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

