Raymond James Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $6.50 Price Target

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) received a $6.50 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.61% from the stock’s previous close.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,142. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

