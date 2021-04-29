Raymond James Increases Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $50.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Avnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avnet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

