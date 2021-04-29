Raymond James Increases Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $50.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.92.
In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Avnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avnet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.