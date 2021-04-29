Raymond James Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortis and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,967. Fortis has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

