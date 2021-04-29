Raymond James Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.49.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.64. Apple has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

