Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Gold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.16.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.47 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$536.95 million and a PE ratio of -63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

