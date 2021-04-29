Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Down 4.5%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 10,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 599,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $605.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,762 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

