Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,351 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 214,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

