Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 405,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

