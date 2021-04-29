Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 405,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Earnings History and Estimates for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit