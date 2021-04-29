REAL Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, REAL has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $430.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00079504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.89 or 0.00847282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00098961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

