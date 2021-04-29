Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.18) per share for the quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.03. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $186.82.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.13.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

