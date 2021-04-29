Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,671.88 ($100.23).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,432.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,915.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 105.23%.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

