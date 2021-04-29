Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,300 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,671.88 ($100.23).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,915.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

