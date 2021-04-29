Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 5%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $31.95. 6,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 991,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

