Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.93 and last traded at $35.94. Approximately 2,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.