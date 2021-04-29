Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $42.00. The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 7162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

