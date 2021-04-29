Regions Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

NYSE RF opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 931.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 79,192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 265,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $5,301,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

