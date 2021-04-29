Reik & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Reik & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Moderna by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Moderna by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $1,913,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,597,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,717,412 shares of company stock worth $834,855,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.71. 150,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,714,545. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

