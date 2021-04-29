Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams Sells 6,500 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

A number of analysts have commented on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,203,000 after buying an additional 1,091,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 820,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,608 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 568,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 68,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

