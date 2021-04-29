Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit