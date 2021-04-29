Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

