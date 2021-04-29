Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RNECY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 44,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,631. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.
About Renesas Electronics
