Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RNECY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 44,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,631. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

