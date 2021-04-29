Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ICICI Bank Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICICI Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%.

NYSE:IBN opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

