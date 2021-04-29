Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $50,114.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.