Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $23,091,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $7,669,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $4,164,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,873,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

