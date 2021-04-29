Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

HAS stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1,548.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Hasbro by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Hasbro by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.