Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

HBAN stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

