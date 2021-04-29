Research Analysts Set Expectations for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $363.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

