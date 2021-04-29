Resideo Technologies (REZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

