Retirement Planning Group Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.92. 81,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,876. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

