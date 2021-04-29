Reviewing Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) & Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Partners and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navios Maritime Partners currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential downside of 38.76%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners -37.17% 1.30% 0.74% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Hermitage Offshore Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $219.38 million 3.00 -$62.13 million $2.43 13.66 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Hermitage Offshore Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navios Maritime Partners.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of February 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 48 vessels with a carrying capacity of 4.9 million dwt, including 48,061 twenty-foot equivalent units. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.