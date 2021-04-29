Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up to $41.20

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $43.26. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 1,239 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.09 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,416.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,930,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

